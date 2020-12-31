Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $251.64

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.64 and traded as high as $282.97. Volution Group plc (FAN.L) shares last traded at $278.00, with a volume of 97,875 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 238.75 ($3.12).

Get Volution Group plc (FAN.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The firm has a market cap of £554.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.45.

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26). Also, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 16,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £33,408 ($43,647.77).

Volution Group plc (FAN.L) Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group plc (FAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group plc (FAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.