Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.58

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $16.00. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 41,452 shares changing hands.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth $412,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

