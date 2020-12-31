Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.58

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $16.00. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 41,452 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NEV)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
