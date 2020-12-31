Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.41. Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 69,835 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRG. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.10 price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$36.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$13.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 155,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$37,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,305,000.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

