Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.65

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and traded as high as $11.00. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 175,675 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDO shares. Pi Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$14.30 to C$14.40 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.97.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (WDO.TO) (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$53.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.8037071 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

