Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.
In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CASH opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
About Meta Financial Group
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.