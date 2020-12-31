Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 28,036 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 181,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $105.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

