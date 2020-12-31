Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 30,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

Shares of GNK opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $299.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

