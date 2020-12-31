Insider Buying: Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Acquires $295,080.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GEF opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Greif by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 683,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Greif by 103.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 249,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at $6,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.