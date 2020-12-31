Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 1,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20.
- On Friday, November 27th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25.
ADI stock opened at $146.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $147.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,746,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,497,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.38.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
