Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Sells 1,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20.

On Friday, November 27th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25.

ADI stock opened at $146.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $147.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,746,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,497,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,403 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.38.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

