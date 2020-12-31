Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.99. Precipio shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 767,587 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.
About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)
Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.
Featured Article: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.