Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $1.99. Precipio shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 767,587 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 278.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Precipio as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.