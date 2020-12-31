LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.00. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. FMR LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after buying an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,227.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 544,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,371,000 after buying an additional 503,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $95.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

