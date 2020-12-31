ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.92

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.99. ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 4,975 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) from C$1.10 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$119.99 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) (CVE:PFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alvaro Pombo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,154,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,780,188.23. Also, Senior Officer David Croucher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$178,600. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $210,200.

ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms Co. (PFM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.