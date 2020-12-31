Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Patriot Scientific Co. (OTCMKTS:PTSC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $3.25. Patriot Scientific shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 1,865 shares trading hands.

About Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC)

Patriot Scientific Corporation operates as an intellectual-property licensing company. The company's Moore Microprocessor Patent portfolio that includes U.S. patents, as well as European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones, portable music players, communications infrastructure, medical equipment, and automobiles.

