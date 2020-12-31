V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,600 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $376,812.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,307,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $136,635.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $106.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.80.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CorVel in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 28.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CorVel by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.