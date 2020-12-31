Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Sells $448,840.00 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.34. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cerus by 167.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 132,228 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cerus during the third quarter worth $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 37.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

CERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

