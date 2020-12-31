Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Sells $540,162.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charlie B. Kawwas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total value of $975,346.36.

Shares of AVGO opened at $434.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.63. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $438.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,685,000 after buying an additional 103,140 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Broadcom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $7,025,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $3,103,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

