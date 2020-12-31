Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $1,690,616.00 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Chrystal Menard sold 211,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $1,690,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chrystal Menard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $330,904.00.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERS. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Cerus during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

