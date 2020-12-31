JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $305,000 Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Thermon Group worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Thermon Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Thermon Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

THR opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $517.28 million, a P/E ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.