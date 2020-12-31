Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $174.81 on Thursday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -329.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.89 and its 200-day moving average is $132.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

