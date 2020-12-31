Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) by 67.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Huami were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huami by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Huami by 3,764.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huami by 1,246.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huami in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huami by 227.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Huami stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Huami Co. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HMI shares. ValuEngine raised Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

