SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report sales of $437.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $432.00 million to $445.60 million. SPX reported sales of $444.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPX by 82.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPX in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPXC stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

