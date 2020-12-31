Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Molecular Templates worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 147.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000 in the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $473.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTEM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Molecular Templates Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.