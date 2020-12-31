Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) versus VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Financial Survey

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) and Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VirnetX and Pendrell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A Pendrell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of VirnetX shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of VirnetX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Pendrell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and Pendrell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX 93.33% 202.99% 151.40% Pendrell N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

VirnetX has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pendrell has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VirnetX and Pendrell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $90,000.00 4,002.99 -$19.18 million N/A N/A Pendrell $42.77 million 2.92 $19.06 million N/A N/A

Pendrell has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Summary

VirnetX beats Pendrell on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

About Pendrell

Pendrell Corporation invests in, acquires, and develops businesses with technologies that are protected by intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States. It manages three IP licensing programs comprising memory and storage technologies, digital media, and digital cinema. The company's digital media program is supported by patents and patent applications to protect against unauthorized duplication and use of digital content during the transfer of the digital content. It grants digital media licenses to manufacturers, distributors, and providers of consumer products. The company's memory and storage technologies are used in electronic devices, including licensees of flash memory component suppliers, solid state disk manufacturers, and device vendors. Its digital cinema program is supported by DRM Patents and patent applications designed to protect against unauthorized creation, duplication and use of digital cinema content that is distributed to movie theaters worldwide. Its digital cinema licensees include distributors and exhibitors of digital content, such as motion picture producers, motion picture distributors, and equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as ICO Global Communications (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Pendrell Corporation in July 2011. Pendrell Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

