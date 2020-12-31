Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after purchasing an additional 546,910 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,689,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 454,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after buying an additional 96,884 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 43.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 184,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the third quarter worth $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 259.10 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

