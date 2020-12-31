Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.88). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($4.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLVS. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 15.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 3,812.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.