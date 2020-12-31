Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, B Lynne Parshall sold 3,590 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $179,679.50.

On Monday, November 23rd, B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 1.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,576,000 after buying an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

