Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Sells $737,132.50 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AME stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $121.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AMETEK by 41.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 526,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 155,688 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $551,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 416,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

