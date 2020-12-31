California State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $55.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.19.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GBIO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.