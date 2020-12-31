California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,001,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 754,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 691,089 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 621,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $587.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

