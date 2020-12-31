Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 48.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,120 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 332.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 779.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 208,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after buying an additional 184,972 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $20,964,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6,673.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after buying an additional 1,884,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN opened at $72.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,651.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,181.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,310,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.