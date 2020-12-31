Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Major Shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 45,000 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $949,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,312,433 shares in the company, valued at $133,129,211.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00.

HGEN stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

HGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth $4,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

