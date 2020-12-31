Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 1,720 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.71. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.