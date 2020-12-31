Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.10.

Shares of OHI opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,056 shares of company stock valued at $7,595,472 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

