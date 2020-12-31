MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.15. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 5,864 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

