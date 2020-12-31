Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.15. Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 7,537,084 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.92 million and a PE ratio of -9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.28.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LOGP.L) (LON:LOGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

