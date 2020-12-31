Bancroft Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.48. Bancroft Fund shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 43,368 shares trading hands.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.37%. This is a boost from Bancroft Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the second quarter worth about $67,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the third quarter valued at $702,000.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

