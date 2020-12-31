Biologix Hair (OTCMKTS:BLGX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Biologix Hair Inc (OTCMKTS:BLGX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.18. Biologix Hair shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 331 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Biologix Hair Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BLGX)

Happy Town Holdings, Inc operates as a development stage pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical company. It engages in the research, development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products and therapeutic methods for the treatment of human hair loss, including products for hair regeneration, hair loss prevention, and the treatment of alopecia aereata.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Biologix Hair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biologix Hair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.