Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 594.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.25% of Ideanomics worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 2,511.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 69,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

IDEX opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $468.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.15.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDEX. BidaskClub raised shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

