Zacks: Brokerages Expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.77 Million

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post sales of $121.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.70 million. GreenSky reported sales of $133.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $517.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.90 million to $523.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $581.11 million, with estimates ranging from $565.12 million to $592.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GSKY. Stephens began coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

GreenSky stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $830.75 million, a P/E ratio of 91.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

In other GreenSky news, CEO David Zalik purchased 1,105,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,835,113.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,139,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,878 in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 29.1% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,494,000 after buying an additional 1,191,331 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth about $2,197,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 379,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 253,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

