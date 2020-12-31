The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.68

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.68 and traded as high as $68.12. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) shares last traded at $66.65, with a volume of 1,024,098 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

Get The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.79 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.68.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.