Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.30

Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.30 and traded as high as $50.40. Lamprell plc (LAM.L) shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 312,118 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £170.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08.

About Lamprell plc (LAM.L) (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

