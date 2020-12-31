Hari Pillai Sells 39,584 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hari Pillai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $56,574.28.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hari Pillai sold 2,083 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $33,078.04.

Shares of BE opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 158,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

