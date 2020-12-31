Strs Ohio Sells 33,700 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.09% of Orion Energy Systems worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OESX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $304.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.56 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

