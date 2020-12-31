SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 89.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 44.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 144.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,419.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMBK. Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

