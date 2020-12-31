Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of NL Industries worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NL Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 170,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in NL Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NL Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of NL Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of NL stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. NL Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

