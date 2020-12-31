NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of NeoPhotonics worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 659,279 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 517,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 90,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $453.32 million, a P/E ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.21. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.