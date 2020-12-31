Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Major Shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett Purchases 2,200 Shares

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $60,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:ALTA opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altabancorp during the third quarter valued at $191,000.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.