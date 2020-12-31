Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 1,657.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, CFO Ian Clements purchased 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $45,966.70. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $116,852.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $25,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

