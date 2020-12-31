Strs Ohio Takes $249,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 195.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $52.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Stephens raised Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

