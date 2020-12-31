Jason W. Myers Sells 48,971 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Jason W. Myers sold 48,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $2,349,138.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,864,194.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

