Strs Ohio Has $287,000 Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 89.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

